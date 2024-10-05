Lindsay Ell recalls trying to become ‘country enough’, ‘tried to fit myself in’

Lindsay Ell on country music journey

Lindsay Ell got candid on “everything” she has been through.



“I saw everything I've been through like surviving sexual assault and eating disorders and being through countless bad relationships, don't even get me started, I would just view them as badges that I was wearing to be like, ‘OK, world hit me. I can take it,’” she told People in a recent interview.

“But I think that that kind of attitude almost encourages the chaos. It almost welcomes more of it. And [now] I'm like, ‘I don't think life needs to be lived like that.’”

Lindsay Ell, who relocated from Canada to Nashville 15 years ago to pursue her country music career, also reflected on her journey in the industry.

Now officially an American citizen as of 2022, Ell opened up about the challenges she faced early on, admitting that she often felt pressured to "fit into a box and follow the rules." Looking back, the singer recognizes how far she’s come in embracing her true self and evolving as an artist.

“I had a whole team that was just like, 'Lindsay you're not country enough. You're not country enough. You're not country enough.' And so I tried to fit myself in, but I'm like, 'I don't even like beer. Why should I write songs about it? I don't even like it,’” Ell reminisced.

The country artist is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming EP, Love Myself, out Oct. 25.