Anne Hathaway finally reacts to 'Princess Diaries 3' announcement

Anne Hathaway addresses Princess Diaries 3 announcement

Anne Hathaway has recently shared her happy reaction to Princess Diaries 3 announcement.



Taking to Instagram on October 4, The Intern actress posted a clip few hours after director Adele Lim confirmed to Variety that a third installment of the movie series will be filmed very soon.

In a clip, Anne could be seen sitting outside and holding up one finger while saying, “One.”

It was then followed by a clip of her from the first original movie saying, “Shut up,” in response to the news that her character Mia Thermopolis is the Princess of Genovia.

The Devil Wears Prada actress then put up a second clip of her telling the camera, “Two,” holding up two fingers.

Later, she was followed by a scene of her on-screen grandmother Julie Andrews saying “Shut up!”

The video finally ended with Anne holding up three fingers and saying, “Three,” before adding, “Shut up.”

In the caption, the Eileen actress wrote, “Miracles happen… Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues.”

Anne’s fans garnered their love in the comment section with Kelly Clarkson said, “Already seated queen.”



One of the actress’ fans remarked, “I’m seated. Quite frankly, I’ve never been more seated!!!”

Adele previously spoke to Variety and admitted, “As a die-hard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life.”

“We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide,” said the director in a press statement.

Meanwhile, The Princess Diaries (2001) and its sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), were both directed by the late Garry Marshall, who passed away in 2016.