Rachel Sennott calls ‘Saturday Night’ her 'first time being chill'

Rachel Sennott on 'Saturday Night' experience

Rachel Sennott got candid on the “freeing” experience of starring in Saturday Night.



In a conversation with People, 29-year-old Rachel Sennott opened up about her experience preparing for her role in the upcoming film, which captures the intense moments leading up to the first live episode of Saturday Night Live in 1975.

Sennott plays Rosie Shuster, one of the original SNL writers and the former wife of the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels.

She shared how immersing herself in Shuster’s story allowed her to gain a deeper understanding of the creative genius behind the iconic comedy show.

“I got to talk to Rosie, and she's amazing,” Sennott said of the comedian, who penned for SNL in the '70s and '80s. “She's so cool, and smart, and funny, and I think I'm going to meet her in person for the first time at the premiere.”

“Just talking to her on the phone, of course there's still pressure,” she said, remembering her first interaction with Shuster. “But more than anything, I was just excited. Because I was like, I want everyone to know [about her].”

“This is my first time in a movie being like chill,” she quipped about representing Shuster's story with audiences.

“I'm never chill. I'm always having a panic attack. And in real life, I'm always having a panic attack.”

“So, it's so freeing to step into someone who's so confident, and in control. And so, I hope she likes it, and feels seen. But I just wanted to share her story with people, because I feel like she's such an integral part in making SNL what it is today,” the Bottoms star added.

“And I don't know if everyone is familiar with her, so, I'm excited for them to see that.”