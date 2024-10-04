Duchess of Edinburgh's security officer charged in fatal collision

Duchess of Edinburgh was deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away

A police officer involved in the Duchess of Edinburgh's security detail has been charged with causing death by careless driving after an 81-year-old woman was killed in a collision.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced that Officer Christopher Harrison, 67, was charged following a review of the evidence by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)., reported GB News.

The incident occurred on May 10, 2023, when Helen Holland was struck by a motorcycle from the Duchess's police escort; she succumbed to her injuries two weeks later.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The charge follows the death of Helen Holland, 81, after she was involved in a collision with a police motorcyclist at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court, west London, on 10 May 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Following the crash, Holland’s son Martin told the BBC she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries”.

After her death was announced, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away.

“Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

Harrison will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 6.

Holland, from Birchanger, Essex, was a royal fan and a supporter of the police.

Her sister, who did not wish to be named, told LBC last year: “Helen loved people and animals, the royal family, and believed the police could do no wrong.

“A great grandmother, gardener, and country walker every week. Something like an Angel. She will never be forgotten.”