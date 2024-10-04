Princess Beatrice spotted for first time following pregnancy announcement

eatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next spring

Princess Beatrice was seen for the first time since announcing her pregnancy as she left a star-studded party at the Chiltern Firehouse in central London.

The 36-year-old wore a stylish velvet blazer with a cinched waist and long sleeves, paired with wide-leg trousers and glamorous makeup. She attended the event to celebrate the upscale restaurant's 10th anniversary.

Also present at the event were Noel Gallagher, celebrating Oasis's first US tour dates in 16 years, and Francis Ford Coppola, whose film Megalopolis has received mixed reviews.

Idris Elba was there too, having recently collaborated with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on a new anti-knife crime initiative. Pop stars Lily Allen and Ellie Goulding, along with U.S. Ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley and Emma Weymouth, Viscountess of Bath, were also spotted.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Beatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next spring. The couple, married in 2020, already has a daughter, Sienna, who turned three last month. Edo also has an eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

This joyful news comes during a challenging year for the royal family, as the Duchess, the King, and the Princess of Wales have all been diagnosed with cancer.

Sarah underwent treatment for malignant melanoma in January, shortly after having a mastectomy for breast cancer, but Beatrice shared in May that the duchess has received the “all clear.”