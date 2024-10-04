Go-Go Dancer claims celebs, including Trump and Diana Ross, attended Diddy's 'freak-off' parties

Insider exposes A-list guests at Diddy's scandalous parties.

A former go-go dancer has come forward with explosive claims about being "pimped out" at Sean "Diddy" Combs' notorious "freak-off" parties, naming several high-profile guests she allegedly saw in attendance.

Adria Sheri English accused the music mogul of forcing her to engage in sexual acts with partygoers after being hired to perform at his exclusive bashes in 2004.

English, who filed both a civil lawsuit and a criminal complaint against Combs earlier this year, revealed in an interview with DailyMail.com that she witnessed famous faces, including Donald Trump, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, and even Reverend Al Sharpton, at the events.

The parties, hosted at Diddy’s luxurious mansions in the Hamptons and Miami, were known for their star-studded guest lists and extravagant atmospheres.

She says she worked at eight of these gatherings over five years and alleges that she was forced to take part in disturbing activities.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, she shared shocking details about her experiences at these gatherings.

Enticed by the allure of performing for celebrities like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Diddy himself, claims she had no idea that the parties would turn sexual.

She described the "freak-offs" as taking place in separate, private rooms, hidden from many partygoers, with a host of Hollywood stars allegedly in attendance.

English recounted seeing Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, Paris Hilton, and even Reverend Al Sharpton at these events.

"I still wonder why Reverend Al Sharpton was there," she remarked. She also claimed that Diana Ross attended with her son Evan, who was underage at the time.

She further alleged that her entry into his world came with empty promises of fame, financial security, and a modeling career for her then-boyfriend.

Despite the promises of success, English says she was paid $500 per performance and claims that her dreams of a career in entertainment never materialized under Combs' control.