Sebastian Stan exposes Donald Trump's 'true' character in upcoming film

Sebastian Stan reflects on transforming into Donald Trump in upcoming film

Sebastian Stan is making a surprising revelation about his latest role as Donald Trump in his upcoming film The Apprentice.

The 42-year-old actor offered an insight into his diet plan, sharing how he was bound to gain weight before stepping into the shoes of Trump’s character.

He revealed that he ate ramen and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for half a month as part of a weight gain diet plan.

During an exclusive interview with Graham Norton, the actor, who portrayed the role of Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl, opened up about his approach to playing the former US president.

Stan told the host as he spoke of his ‘unusual’ character, “I tried not to do an impersonation. It is bizarre but I didn't know if I was going to get it right and I still don't really know. It's just my take on the situation.

“I also had to put on weight to play him so for a month and a half I just ate ramen with soy sauce, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with Coca-Cola. It was a very interesting experience.”

In addition, the Emmy-nominated actor also expressed his interest in playing the character later in the interview.

In the motion picture, however, Stan portrays the role of the younger incarnation of Trump during the 1970s’ and 1980s’, recreating the politician’s attempts to establish his own real estate empire.