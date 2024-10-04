Ryan Murphy predicts release date for Menendez brothers from prison

Ryan Murphy says 'Monsters' led Erik and Lyle Menendez to a 'moment in the court of public opinion'

Ryan Murphy has made a bold prediction regarding the potential release of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who he portrayed in his Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Initially hesitant to advocate for the brothers, the Emmy-winning producer now believes that the Menendez brothers could be out of incarceration by the end of this year.

"We gave them their moment in the court of public opinion. Basically, we did give them a platform," he told Variety on Thursday, October 3, "I think they can be out of prison by Christmas. I really believe that."

Presumably, the show's popularity and impact on public perception may have played a role in a recent court hearing for the Menendez brothers.

Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón is considering new evidence suggesting the brothers were allegedly molested by their father.

The new hearing could potentially lead to a retrial or resentencing for Erik and Lyle, convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 killings of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

However, the district attorney stated that no decision had been made yet.