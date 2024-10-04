Sarah Gellar gives thumbs-up to plan for honouring late Shannen Doherty

Director Kevin Smith recently shared his idea for a Mallrats sequel, honouring the late Shannen Doherty, who passed away in July after battling breast cancer.

Smith suggested that Sarah Michelle Gellar, a close friend of Doherty's, could step in for her role.

"I would ask Sarah to step in for Shannen if there's a possibility that we get to make Twilight of the Mallrats," Smith told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think that'd be personally meaningful for her on some level because of her relationship with Shannen... She'd bring Shannen's warmth with her, and it's maybe the next best thing to having Shannen there."

Gellar enthusiastically responded to Smith's idea on social media, commenting "Here for this idea!!" on the outlet's post.

Mallrats, released in 1995, follows two friends' adventures at the mall, starring Doherty as Rene Mosier alongside Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, Jeremy London, Claire Forlani, and Joey Lauren Adams.

Smith expressed optimism about the sequel's prospects, saying, "Over the last month, there's been these weird glimmers of conversations and hope... I'm not saying it's going to happen, but it suddenly seems like there could be a path to victory, so to speak. And we know who that movie is going to be dedicated to; that's for damn sure."

Gellar and Doherty were close friends for three decades. Following Doherty's passing, Gellar wrote on social media: "How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love."