Kim Kardashian calls for mercy in Menendez brothers' case

Kim Kardashian has penned an exclusive essay for NBC News, advocating for the reconsideration of Lyle and Erik Menendez's life sentences.

The reality TV star and business mogul met with the imprisoned brothers nearly two weeks ago as part of her prison reform efforts.

"I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters. They are kind, intelligent, and honest men. In prison, they both have exemplary disciplinary records. They have earned multiple college degrees, worked as caregivers for elderly incarcerated individuals in hospice, and been mentors in college programs — committed to giving back to others," Kardashian writes.

Kardashian's essay highlights the brothers' positive behavior and achievements while incarcerated, including their educational accomplishments and community service. She also notes that 24 family members have expressed support for the brothers' release.

The publication of Kardashian's essay coincides with reports that Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing new evidence in the case.

The Menendez brothers were convicted of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.

Kardashian acknowledges the complexity of the case, stating, "You think you know the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez. I certainly thought I did... But this story is much more complex than it appears on the surface."

She details the brothers' allegations of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse by their parents.

Kardashian criticises the sensationalization of the case, writing, "The media turned the brothers into monsters and sensationalized eye candy... There was no room for empathy, let alone sympathy."

She notes that her father, Robert Kardashian, served on O.J. Simpson's defense team, which handled a case involving the same district attorney's office.

In conclusion, Kardashian advocates for reconsideration of the brothers' sentences, stating:

"The killings are not excusable. I want to make that clear. Nor is their behavior before, during or after the crime... But we should not deny who they are today in their 50s. The trial and punishment these brothers received were more befitting a serial killer than two individuals who endured years of sexual abuse by the very people they loved and trusted. I don’t believe that spending their entire natural lives incarcerated was the right punishment for this complex case. Had this crime been committed and trialed today, I believe the outcome would have been dramatically different."