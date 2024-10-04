Buckingham Palace shares delightful update about Queen Camilla’s new role

The royal family issued an important statement, revealing Queen Camilla’s new role for the Firm.

The Queen Consort became a patron of a new project, King Charles III Sacristy building, which will hold important state occasions.

Alongside the Camilla's delightful photos from the event, Buckingham Palace released the statement, which reads, "Today, The Queen visited the site of the new King Charles III Sacristy building at @westminsterabbeylondon, which will welcome visitors and serve as a gathering place on State occasions."

"The new project - of which Her Majesty is Patron - is being built on the site of the original medieval Great Sacristy, constructed in the 1250s, which was used by monks to store sacred items and to form processions, playing a key role in Abbey life."



Notably, this royal engagement came after King Charles and Queen Camilla paid heartfelt condolences to the people affected in Nepal due to the effects of flooding and landslides.