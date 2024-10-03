Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not given up' amidst family challenges

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain resilient despite family struggles

After more than a decade of marriage, the Prince and Princess of Wales have proven to be an unshakeable team.

The couple has faced numerous challenges together, and Kate has shown herself to be William's strongest supporter during his fallout with Prince Harry.

The tensions between the brothers became widely known following the Sussexes' controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, which made headlines with several shocking revelations.

According to a royal expert, Kate quickly stood by William's side during this difficult time. Despite having had a close relationship with her brother-in-law Harry, she was said to fully understand and empathize with her husband's hurt and anger in response to the allegations made by Harry and Meghan.

Vanity Fair's royal editor Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine at the time: "Kate has been there for William recently, especially after his conversations with Harry didn't go too well. Kate has always remained loyal to William despite how close she was to Harry. Her loyalties are with her husband and their family. Even though she'd love peace and harmony, she sympathises with William's upset and anger.”

Sadly, since then, relations between the brothers have completely soured. In the time since he left the royal family, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been openly critical of the monarchy not only in the infamous Oprah interview, but also in their Netflix show, interviews, and in Harry's explosive memoir Spare.

Their continual bombshells destroyed their once-close bond - and according to one royal expert, future king William has now completely 'cut ties' with his younger brother.

Ingrid Seward told the Mirror : "William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily…His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."

Reflecting on William's challenging year, Ingrid continued: "His father got cancer and Kate had a serious abdominal operation. Later to announce she too had to have cancer treatment. William played both mother and father to the children while he carried on with his royal duties supporting the Queen in his father's absence.

"The traumas of the past year have made him a stronger person. He has become the kind of man Diana always hoped he would be. Kind considerate and able to take on whatever life throws at him."