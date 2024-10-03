Will Meghan Markle follow Prince Harry's lead with her own tell all memoir?

Meghan has currently been taking time away from the spotlight

Since the release of Prince Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, a burning question has emerged: will Meghan Markle pen her own tell-all book?



In Spare, Harry candidly criticised his royal relatives, particularly his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, detailing how he and Meghan dramatically stepped away from their royal duties.

Nearly two years after the release of Spare, speculation is mounting that Meghan might follow suit with her own memoir, with industry insiders suggesting she could command millions to share her side of the story.

She has hinted in the past that she might consider writing a book, especially following a "thinly veiled threat" she made during a controversial interview just days before the late Queen's death.

In August 2022, Meghan spoke to The Cut about her family life in California after stepping back from royal responsibilities and her then-podcast, Archetypes. Significantly, she mentioned that she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) when she and Harry exited their royal roles in 2020.

Additionally, she recounted discovering a journal she kept while living at Frogmore Cottage, her former home in the UK, when she returned for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations that summer.

Speaking at the time, before they handed back the keys to the cottage, she said: "You go back and you open drawers and you're like, 'Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there.'"

Speaking on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat after Meghan's comments, Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah said she believed some of Meghan's comments in the interview were very telling.

She explained: "The thinly veiled threats that came in [Meghan's interview with The Cut] ...I think [she] probably hopes it does [feel threatening] to the Royal Family... [But] I think there's a lot of eye-rolling, going, 'We're used to this by now'... [But] that phrase, 'I have a lot to say until I don't' and, 'I've never signed anything that restricts me from talking'... there was a very strong inference there.

"And, of course, the reminder that she keeps a journal, and [her] revelation that, 'when we came back to Windsor, to Frogmore Cottage for the Jubilee, I rediscovered my journal that I'd left there' - I was astonished to discover that she had left a highly private diary behind in Windsor, rather than taking it back.

"She's mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal, and I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir."

Meghan has currently been taking time away from the spotlight as Harry carries out a string of solo engagements in New York, London and is currently in Lesotho, southern Africa.

And one PR expert believes there is a strategic reason why Meghan appears to be 'missing', especially from Harry's royal-style outings.

Mark Borkowski told The Telegraph that the Sussexes' "separation of work" has been ongoing for a while now, especially as Meghan works on her new American Riviera Orchard brand.

And he believes the reason behind their solo appearances is because their "star power" as a couple that they believed they might have had when they dramatically quit their royal roles "didn't work".

He explained: "They had to change the narrative. They need a venture that deflects from the failures. The charity aspect impresses upon everybody that he [Harry] does have value beyond the controversial stuff. It has the effect of separating them from the bad press and the failed content ideas. The punters still have time for Harry."