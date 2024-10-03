King Charles pens heartbreaking message after Prince Harry brief UK visit

King Charles penned a heartbreaking message to sympathise with a tragedy that befell just days after Prince Harry left the UK for South Africa.

The monarch expressed his grief over the ongoing disasters in Nepal as the country was preparing for important festivals in the statement issued on Thursday.

“My wife and I were heartbroken to see the devastating effects of flooding and landslides in Nepal over the weekend,” the monarch began his personal message.

“Many in the United Kingdom have strong, deep and personal ties to Nepal, not least through the Gurkhas and their outstanding contribution to the British Army,” he continued. “Together with the British public, we send our deepest condolences to those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, and who continue to be affected.”

The monarch shared that UK “stands ready to help you support those most in need” especially since Nepal begins to mark important festivals.”

“I particularly hope that families might still be able to come together, even at such an incredibly difficult time,” Charles signed off the message.

Prince Harry had visited the UK on Monday to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity he supports for the past 16 years, on Monday.

The message comes amid Prince Harry’s trip to Lesotho in South Africa as he promotes the work of his charity, Sentebale, which he founded when he was just 22.

The Duke of Sussex left his position as a senior working royal in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle.