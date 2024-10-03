Prince Harry joins Prince William to promote an important cause

Prince Harry takes a step towards making an impact to alleviate troubles caused by climate change as Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards inch closer.

The Duke of Sussex attended an event in the Leribe District of Lesotho, where he followed his fellow patrons of his charity, Sentebale, to Matlameng – Ha Mahlehle.

King Charles’ younger son explored a climate resilience project in action, as members of the community shared their stories and “celebrated their cultural heritage and resilience.”

“This gathering provided an opportunity for The Duke and the visiting international leaders to engage with the community and learn more about the innovative approaches being implemented to combat climate change and support sustainable livelihoods,” a statement issued by the office of Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed.

Prince William, who is estranged from his brother, has also been dedicated to the environmental cause as his Earthshot Prize aims to find solutions to repair the planet. While the brothers may not be on speaking terms, the two stand united in their cause for bettering the planet.

Prince Harry marked his second day in Lesotho with another impactful engagement. The Duke also visited the Pointmain Health Facility, where he met with dedicated doctors and clinicians involved in Sentebale, which he cofounded with Prince Seeiso.

“This initiative plays a crucial role in providing healthcare and support to children and young adults in Leribe, underscoring the importance of accessible medical services in fostering healthy futures,” a description from the Sussex office read.

Later in the day, Harry met with a group of young girls and women taking part in the charity’s Socio-economic Strengthening programmes.