Prince Harry praised for his life-changing decision amid royal health crisis

Prince Harry, who's visiting South Africa without his wife Meghan Markle, has been praised for "deflecting from the failures" of his professional endeavours with the Duchess.

A royal commentator has claimed that Harry is "certainly happier without Meghan."



"I'm from the school that believes that Meghan's never, ever going to come back to the UK, and thank God she's never coming back," Rae told GB News.



The expert praised the Duke for his decision to take solo engagements, saying: "It's nice to see Harry again back doing what we like Harry to be doing."

Rae also revealed that the Duke is "not going straight back to California", but instead is carrying on to Johannesburg.



He said: "It is great to see him coming across to the UK, doing WellChild, which he's been linked with for 16, 17 years. He's in Lesotho with Sentebale, the charity started to honour his mother, and he's not going straight back to the to California, he's going to Johannesburg for more charity works."

The commentator also highlighted a big change in Harry's behaviour, adding: "He looks great, he looks smiley - every time he's been with Meghan on his recent visits abroad, he's looked sad with no smile. Meghan's the one that he's playing second fiddle to.

"I think people are fed up of their togetherness, of what they have done. They're fed up with the constant harping on about the cruel Royal Family that drove them away. He needs a venture to deflect from the failures, and these are it."

Turning the discussion to Harry's potential success as a solo professional away from Meghan Markle, Rae went on saying that he "doesn't need" deals with Netflix and Spotify to fund his life in California.

"He's not short of a bob or two - he's got plenty of money in the bank. He doesn't need Netflix, he doesn't need Spotify. If he just carries on doing these sorts of things, people will take to him again and see how he's just a great guy," the commentator added.

Rae also shared his knowledge and experience about the ongoing royal rift, saying that the distance between Harry and his father and brother "will not take a short time" to heal.