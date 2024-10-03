Jax Taylor files custody request in favour of Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor's new custody request amid Brittany Cartwright divorce

Jax Taylor seems to be letting go of things amid his divorce from Brittany Cartwright.



In a document submitted on September 26 in response to Cartwright’s divorce filing, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 45, asked that his estranged wife be granted full legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

For child support, Taylor selected the option marking “other,” according to court papers reviewed by People.

When Cartwright originally filed for divorce on August 27, she also sought full legal and physical custody of Cruz. Afterward, a source shared with the outlet that Cartwright’s priority is her son, as she and Taylor work toward becoming amicable co-parents.

“This step has been a long time coming and something Brittany knew she had to do for the best interest of herself and her son in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle they've been living in,” said the insider.

“Jax is feeling mixed emotions. He knows this is ultimately the right decision but is sad that things ended up the way they have. It's an emotional month for him and he's trying to stay strong for his son.”