Kevin Smith heartbroken over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's split

Kevin Smith admits it 'breaks my heart' after emotional wedding day.

Kevin Smith has expressed his heartbreak over the recent divorce of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

The 54-year-old filmmaker, a longtime friend and collaborator of Affleck, told People magazine that the news deeply affected him.

"Ben is one of my favorite people on the planet," Smith said, adding that Lopez is "wonderful too."

She filed for divorce on August 20, exactly two years after the couple tied the knot, following months of speculation about trouble in their marriage.

Reflecting on the split, Smith said, "If they're not going forward, that breaks my heart."

Despite the divorce, sources have shared that the former couple aims to remain amicable, with one insider noting, "They want to stay friendly. There's still a lot of love."

Shortly after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s 2022 Georgia wedding, Kevin Smith opened up about how the emotional ceremony brought him to tears.

Speaking to ET Online, the filmmaker revealed, "I'm a crier. I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of The Flash.

I cry watching Degrassi, for heaven's sake. But I bawled throughout because it was goddamn beautiful. So beautiful."

In the summer of 2022, he took to social media platform X to share a lighthearted photo from the wedding.

Standing alongside his wife Jen Schwalbach, producer Jordan Monsanto, and friend Jay Mewes, he joked about his signature look, writing, "For those who say He always wears the same outfit...

This is as formal as I've been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7."