‘Men in Black’ director recalls something unhygienic Will Smith did onset

Will Smith 'farted' onset of 'Men in Black'

Will Smith once made the whole Men in Black cast and crew “evacuate” the set of the move “for about three hours.”



The movie's director Barry Sonnenfeld recalled the unhygienic incident during an appearance on the Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast, which happened because Will Smith passed wind.

Smith starred in a lead role opposite Tommy Lee Jones in the blockbuster.

Sonnenfeld explained that the funny occurrence took place during filming of the scene where Smith and Jones are in a high-speed transforming car that flips over.

To capture the sequence, the two actors had to be “hermetically sealed” inside a special pod designed to simulate the car.

“There are locks to prevent it from opening and falling,” Sonnenfeld said. “I say, ‘Roll camera.’ And I hear Will Smith go, ‘Oh Jesus, so sorry. Tommy, so sorry. Baz, get the ladder.’ And you hear Tommy saying, ‘That’s fine, Will. No worries, Will. Don’t worry, Will.’ Anyway, I don’t know what’s gone on, right?”

“So we race the ladder over. Yeah, Tommy reaches his leg out as the ladder is coming over, races down the stairs. And what happened was, Will Smith is a farter,” the director continued.

“It’s just some people are. And you really don’t want to be inside a very small hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart. You don’t even want to be sitting next to him at the Disney ranch.”

Sonnenfeld ended the story, “We evacuated the stage for about three hours. And that’s incredible. No, he’s, you know, a lovely guy. Just, he farts. Some do, some don’t.”

Sonnenfeld further directed two more sequels with Smith, 2002’s Men in Black II and 2012’s Men in Black 3.