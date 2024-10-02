Prince William 'concerned' over Meghan Markle's absence of engagement ring

Prince William is reportedly concerned about the whereabouts of jewellery that once belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana, and was given to Meghan Markle.

Meghan, 42, received an engagement ring from Prince Harry, 39, in 2017, which was said to feature two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection. At the time, Harry explained that the diamonds were set alongside a stone from Botswana on a simple gold band.

Less than two years later, the engagement ring underwent a redesign, with the band reportedly being updated to a thinner version. Meghan debuted the revamped ring, along with another, at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2019.

However, Meghan has been seen without her engagement ring at several public events this year, including a gala in May. It was later reported that the ring was "being repaired." More recently, she was again spotted without the ring while attending the Invictus Games with Prince Harry last month.

A source told New Idea magazine that Prince William, 41, is supposedly concerned about the missing jewelry. The report comes amidst rumors of estrangement between William and his brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan, following comments the couple made about the Royal Family in a docuseries last year.

The source mentioned that Meghan’s engagement ring seems to have “vanished” and questioned why she would not proudly wear it at such a high-profile event in Germany, suggesting that it may have raised concerns within the royal family.

The insider added that the situation has "set off alarm bells at the Palace," with William reportedly seeking information through mutual contacts to find out what’s going on.

Given William’s strong connection to his late mother’s legacy, the source explained that her jewelry holds special significance, and the prince remains protective of the memories tied to each piece.

The source said: "And it's safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace. [Prince William's] putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what's going on.

"Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William." It was then suggested that he is "always protective" of his late mother's legacy, with her jewellery said to be considered an "important" part of that. The source said that the memories he has of her wearing each piece "will never go away".