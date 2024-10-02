Jennifer Lopez, Ben Afflick continue to spend time together despite separation

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce with Ben Afflick

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflick, despite their separation, have been reportedly spending time together.

The couple filed for a divorce in August. According to the sources, this is the same reason they have been meeting each other to navigate the complications of their divorce while maintaining a good relationship due to their tangled lives.

While shedding light over the kind of bond they shared, sources stated: "They all got very close during their relationship and there's still a great deal of love there.”

Both Lopez and Afflick aim to amicably handle the divorce due to their shared properties and interests.

"Jen and Ben are still working through sorting out property and projects that they had vested interests in, and it's not as if they can just cut each other out of one another's lives so quickly”, told an insider.

Sources further revealed that the two are working closely with their Lawyer, Laura Wasser in order to make the process smooth without any drama.

"They just want everything to be ironed out without drama."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflick got married in 2022. After two years of marriage, the former filed for a divorce due to incompatibility, reports India Today.