Halsey reflects on 'symbolic' 30th birthday days after suffering seizure

The Grammy-nominated singer has been open about her health complications over the years

Halsey didn’t think she’d make it to her 30th birthday. And yet she did.

The Grammy-nominated artist, who marked the special milestone on Sunday, September 29, celebrated alongside her closest friends and family, including her fiancé Avan Jogia. Days later, she took to Instagram to pen her thoughts and reflect on her transformative journey.

"My life has gone through inexplicable changes the past decade. Some beautiful and awe inspiring, some puzzling and painful," Halsey wrote, referencing her health battles, including diagnoses of lupus and a rare lymphoproliferative disorder.

Halsey's post was accompanied by party photos showing a night filled with karaoke, cake, cigars, and deep emotion.

"I thought the only reason I’d have all these people in a room with me at the same time would be because I was in a wooden box in the center," she joked, "but there we were—with cake, crying, and bare feet."

Born Ashley Frangipane, Halsey shared how reaching 30 has brought unexpected joy and clarity. "This birthday is symbolic to me for many reasons," she wrote, adding that the decade behind was full of struggle but ultimately transformed into growth.

Just last week, Halsey, who is open about her health struggles, revealed she was hospitalised for a few days following a “scary seizure.”

In August, Halsey announced her upcoming album, The Great Impersonator, calling it a deeply personal "confessional concept album.” While annoucning the album, she admitted she’s ‘lucky to be alive.”