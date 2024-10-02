Princess Eugenie celebrates Princess Beatrice's baby news

The couple are already parents to their year old daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie has broken her social media silence with a heartfelt tribute to her older sister, Princess Beatrice.



Earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced that 36-year-old Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple are already parents to their three-year-old daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Edoardo also has a son from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, whom he dated from 2015 to 2018.

The Palace confirmed the royal baby news in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Eugenie, 34, later took to her Instagram story to share in the excitement of the announcement.

She reposted the official statement from the Royal Family, adding a playful GIF for her followers.

Eugenie then followed up with two photos on her official Instagram page, capturing moments from a beach outing during Christmas 2022, where the sisters were joined by their husbands.

She captioned the post: "Congratulations Beabea.. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together.

"And adding another little one to the gang."

The princess later edited the post to add: "I couldn't find a single group shot of us, so this one from Christmas 2022 will have to do. Xxxx".

Eugenie's Instagram post comes after her mother, Sarah Ferguson, also congratulated Beatrice on the royal baby news.

The Duchess of York issued the following statement: "Darling Beatrice. Words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family.

"Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude.

"Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing.

"Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us.

"I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love."

Beatrice married Edoardo on July 17, 2020, at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor. The couple welcomed their first child, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, in September of the following year.