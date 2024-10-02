Prince Harry begins new chapter of life with successful UK trip

Prince Harry delights fans as he starts a new chapter of life

Prince Harry has been lauded for entering a positive era of his life during his headline-making trip to his homeland, the UK.



Columnist Hilary Rose wrote in Times that the Duke of Sussex marked his old self back with changed behaviour during his appearance at the WellChild Awards.



She wrote, "For the first time in years he went to an awards ceremony to present an award, not to receive one."

"For the first time in years he arrived looking cheerful, not cross, gave a speech paying tribute to others, not himself, and brought joy to the people he met," the royal expert continued.

Hilary further said, "In short, he did the royal job he was trained to do from birth and he did it brilliantly. Look, I may be getting carried away here. This may be a false dawn. But it might be time to cautiously say welcome back, Harry. We missed you."

For the unversed, Harry visited London to attend WellChild Awards on October 30.

In his meaningful speech, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the emotional parenting journey while addressing the special children and their "superhero parents, carers, siblings and professionals" for tirelessly performing their roles.

The former working royal was beaming with joy as the "old Harry" seemingly marked a return in recent times.