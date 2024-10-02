Prince Harry shares favourite highlights from ‘home’ Lesotho

Prince Harry returned to South African country Lesotho, a place close to his heart, to a warm welcome five years after his last visit in 2019.

The Duke if Sussex flew to the African state on Tuesday, just hours after making a quick stop in UK to attend the WellChild Awards, to promote the work of his charity Sentebale.

Harry was greeted by the King and Queen in a private meeting as he commenced his tour.

Prince Harry “not only rekindled cherished connections from his childhood but also celebrated a remarkable milestone: the 200th anniversary of the nation” during the trip.

On his official website, the Duke shared some of the most heartwarming moments from his solo trip to the South African state.

Harry cofounded his charity Sentebale, with Prince Seeiso. The name of the organisation means “forget me not,” which aims to support children and young adults suffering from HIV/AIDS. The charity is also a nod to his late mother Princess Diana, who famously met with AIDS patients in hospital.

During his visit, Harry was also treated to a warm bonfire where he discussed the framework of the charity and its accomplishment over the years. He also discussed the his plans for the future “reaffirming his dedication to initiatives that uplift communities and foster lasting change.”

“As the celebrations for Lesotho’s bicentennial unfold, Prince Harry’s presence signifies deep respect for the country’s heritage and its people,” the official description stated.

“[Harry] concluded the evening feeling uplifted by the dedication and determination of everyone involved, reinforcing the belief that, united in purpose, they can forge a brighter tomorrow.”