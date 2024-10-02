Selena Gomez opens up about overcoming industry pressures

Selena Gomez shared valuable advice she would give to her younger self during the premiere of her upcoming film, Emilia Pérez.

In an interview with E! News, at the 62nd Annual New York Film Festival, the Single Soon reflected on her journey in the entertainment industry.



"I would tell her to just calm down, everything's going to be fine on the other side," Gomez said, addressing her younger self. "It's a bit overwhelming being in this industry for so long."

Gomez also addressed the Oscar buzz surrounding Emilia Pérez, expressing gratitude and humility. "I just don't know if it's real. I'm even shaking in my voice. I am grateful," she admitted.

The actress further elaborated on the film's significance, highlighting its passionate storytelling and strong female leads.

"It's very fun and it's passionate. It's about four women, really, and their journey. And it's been a blessing, so to just be in that category, it's an honor."

Gomez also praised her co-star Zoe Saldana, describing her as "Mama Bear." "She is the sweetest soul, and she just was really great to do scenes with. She was always talking me through it. She was a wonderful woman."

Before concluding, Gomez expressed her current focus on acting. "I am enjoying the acting side at the moment."

Emilia Pérez is set to release on Netflix on November 13, 2024.