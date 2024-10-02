BLACKPINK's ROSE makes huge announcement about debut solo album

BLACKPINK member ROSE unveils exciting details about her first studio album

ROSÉ has finally made the announcement fans have been eagerly awaiting.

The BLACKPINK sensation revealed that her debut solo studio album, Rosie, is set to drop just in time for the holiday season.

The 27-year-old Korean-New Zealand singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 1, to announce her first studio album to be released on December 6.

"I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all," she penned in the caption of the post featuring the album cover.

In her caption, the K-pop star recalled when BLACKPINK wrapped up its yearlong Born Pink World Tour, she found herself at a studio session in L.A. and spent the next year working on music with songwriters and producers, "trying to figure out the next chapter in my career."

"I fell asleep many nights feeling confused and lost. But with the support of my dear friends and family, my team, and of course my number ones, I am sat here today excited to announce the date of my album release," she continued.



"I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine," the How You Like That vocalist added, revealing the deep personal connection with the album.

"Rosie - is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me. And yes, it’s a full-length album," Rose piqued the anticipation with the exciting addition.

According to the press release, Rosé’s upcoming full-length album includes 12 tracks and is her "most personal and candid" project yet.