Dakota Fanning breaks silence on 'fallen child actor' stereotype in industry

Dakota Fanning, who began her acting career at six years old, recently opened up to The Cut about her experiences growing up in Hollywood.

The Perfect Couple actress shared stories of bizarre and inappropriate interactions during interviews.

"In interviews at a young age, I remember journalists asking me, 'How are you avoiding becoming a tabloid girl?' People would ask super-inappropriate questions," Fanning recalled.

"I was in an interview as a child and somebody asked, 'How could you possibly have any friends?' It's like, Huh?"

Fanning expressed empathy for young stars who struggled with the pressures of fame. "I have a lot of compassion for people who have been made into examples... If society and the media hadn't played their part, who knows?"

She acknowledged that multiple factors contribute to child stars' struggles, beyond just the industry.

Fanning credited her mother, Hannah Joy Arrington, for teaching her valuable life lessons.

"She was there every second... I was always treated with respect. It was never, 'Bring the kid in! Get her out!' I wasn't working with people who treated me that way — I was being respected as an actor and as equal as you can be for that age."

Looking back, Fanning cherishes her childhood memories and balanced life. "My life doesn't feel disproportionate with work, and I'm so grateful for that. I'm there doing work that matters."

Regarding the notion of the "fallen child actor," Fanning noted, "I've definitely felt this kind of vibe from people almost wanting me to fail or something. It makes you feel a little bit guarded. I'm just living my life over here."