Prince Harry shuns crucial advice

Prince Harry, who was urged to ‘go and see Kate’, has seemingly turned a deaf ear to the advice and left the UK without seeing royals.

Prince Harry was urged to "go and visit" his sister-in-law Princess Kate during his visit to the UK.

Kelvin MacKenzie, former royal editor, has waded in on the "pathetic warfare" between the Duke and the rest of the royal family.

"This is a long, drawn out kind of war. All families have these issues. The thing I would most like to see is actually Harry, to go and see Kate. It would be good to see whether something could be done there," MacKenzie said.

Speaking to GB News, the expert added: "It's unlikely to be done with the brother. I mean, the father's got cancer. The sister-in-law has got cancer.



"It is incumbent on Harry to make the first move. Right? He's the one who is not ill. It's pathetic to see this kind of warfare played out in public."

The commentator also weighed in on the pair's recent professional separation and whether it could indicate "trouble in paradise."

"All I would say is she [Meghan] clearly doesn't want to be here. Actually, funnily enough, the people in this country don't want her here. I think they'd probably like to see Harry's children."