Prince William set to reclaim spotlight after Prince Harry’s UK visit

Prince William is set to reclaim the spotlight which his estranged brother Prince Harry had while he attended the WellChild Awards on Monday in UK.

The Prince of Wales is now set to make a big appearance in London the very next day with regards to the Earthshot Prize.

William will be visiting ENSO, a 2023 Earthshot Prize Finalist, as the startup is making a big announcing a collaboration with cab-hailing apps for the UK and USA, via GB News.

The London startup specialises in sustainable tyres for electric vehicles, which is why it was shortlisted as a finalist in the Clean Our Air category.

During the visit, William will be exploring the technology behind ENSO's low-emission tyres and discuss their real-world impact on global pollution levels.

He will also take part in a discussion, alongside Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, and Jill Hazelbaker, Uber's Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Communications and Public Policy.

Prince Harry, who is briefly visiting the UK for his work purposes, impressed viewers with a charismatic speech at the charity awards and earned praises for his work. The Duke of Sussex has been a patron to WellChild since the past 16 years.

As the estranged siblings continue with their efforts towards big causes, it is reported that King Charles’ two sons will not be having a reunion.