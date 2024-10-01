Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes' whirlwind romance comes to an end

A source close to Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes has revealed that the couple's recent split was due to differing paths in life.

"They were just heading in different directions," the insider told People magazine.

The age difference between Cavallari, 37, and Estes, 24, played a role, but the breakup was amicable. "There's no drama. She has love and respect for him."

Cavallari confirmed the split during Alex Cooper's Unwell tour stop in Austin, Texas, describing it as "fresh." This news comes after seven months of dating, following their public debut in February 2024.

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children: Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. Her kids had met Estes before their first date in Nashville and had grown close to the Montana Boys TikToker.

In July 2024, Cavallari addressed criticism surrounding their 13-year age difference. "This is the first time in my life I truly have not given a s--- what anybody thinks," she told Bustle.

"I think if people are upset about it, that has nothing to do with me. You don’t know me. My life doesn’t affect you in the slightest. If that’s triggering for someone, they need to take a look in the mirror and figure out why."

Cavallari emphasised that those close to her didn't find the age gap unusual. "I understand what it looks like from the outside world of, like, yeah, I’m dating a 24-year-old," she said.

"But no one in my life has been like, ‘This is weird.’ Everyone’s like, ‘I get it. It makes sense.’"

The breakup announcement comes less than two months after the couple's romantic getaway to Greece.

Cavallari shared photos on Instagram, showcasing their matching all-white outfits and intimate moments.