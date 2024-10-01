Prince Harry keen to show family ‘royal role suits him’ amid UK return

Prince Harry seemingly took on a regal look as he returned to the UK for the third time this year for a special charity event.

The Duke of Sussex was attending the WellChild Awards on Monday where he was invited as a special guest of the evening.

According to a body language expert, Harry appeared confident and delighted to return to his home country, a stark contrast to his often nervous-looking demeanour in the US.

“With a large 'Oh' of happy recognition and anticipation, Harry looks relaxed and delighted on this UK visit,” Judi James told The Mirror. “Arriving using the kind of pace and intentional gestures to suggest keenness and authentic pleasure.”

She noted that Harry strides into the room, smoothing his tie once with his hand, which was “in contrast with the constant and very anxious-looking tie-smoothing and yanking he was seen performing in New York last week.”

James also suggested that Harry had a skip in his step given his interactions with children and adults.

“The royal role seems to suit him here and he leans into some very animated handshakes, looking eager to engage his hosts in friendly conversation,” she explained.

Moreover, James also pointed out that Harry appeared to have slipped back into his royal persona as he “adopts a royal body language.”

“The way he sustains and even re-boots an eye and mouth smile while being photographed shows he is keen to show his happiness here to the world,” she surmised.

The comments come amid reports that Prince Harry is hoping to make a return to royal duties as his father King Charles continues his cancer treatment.

However, there is no official statement issued on the matter.