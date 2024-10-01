Barry Keoghan's flirty comments keep romance with Sabrina Carpenter alive

Barry Keoghan heats up romance with Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan isn't giving any thought to his breakup rumours with Sabrina Carpenter, as his continues to drop flirtatious comments.

The Saltburn star put the split rumours to bed by openly expressing his romantic feelings for the Espresso hitmaker.

Recently, Carpenter, 25, was seen in a picture striking a pose with a handsome hunk, holding a cup while a straw touched her mouth.

Keoghan, 31, chimed into the comments, teasingly writing, "Slide 3, I’m the cup," referencing the cup in the Taste chart topper’s hand.

This isn't the first time the Batman actor has been openly affectionate about his relationship with the Please Please Please songstress.

Previously, when Carpenter released the music video of her latest song, Taste, featuring Jenna Ortega, Keoghan joined the fun then as well.

When his girlfriend posted a photo of herself standing beside the Wednesday star, Bratz recreated the look and posted their version of the pair, but in dolls version.

The Gladiator II actor popped into the Instagram comment section to express his fondness for the look, asking the toy company: "Can I have one?"

Additionally, despite speculation about their recent split, an Instagram story from August hinted that the couple is still together and happy.