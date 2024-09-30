Prince William, Kate Middleton move Meghan Markle to tears with big move

Prince William and Princess Kate gave new tensions to Meghan Markle with a surprising decision.

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been preparing to officially launch their Royal Foundation charity in the US.

The royal couple added "healthcare services relating to mental health" in an alleged document filled to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

William and Catherine's latest move might start a "turf war" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are already advocating for the same cause under the label of their foundation, The Archewell.

Now, a source revealed to OK! magazine that the Duchess of Sussex might feel stressed upon Kate and William's return to the US.

The source said, "Meghan was quite shocked when she found out that Kate and William plan to do more work in America after trademarking their foundation's brand with authorities."

"Although they have made a couple of trips to the US, it's not really part of their territory and now Meghan feels they could be moving in on her turf," an insider shared.

The report claimed that the former Suits actress is "concerned" that her "big comeback" amid her already crumbling career could "coincide with Kate and William's visit to America and she's not sure she's ready for that."

