Keith Urban reveals 'shocking' truth about his music career

Keith Urban shares major detail about career

Keith Urban is making a surprising revelation about his successful career.

During an exclusive interview with Grammy.com, the 56-year-old revealed that he doesn't measure the success of his songs based on their ratings.

The Grammy winner cited Cruel Summer by Anti-hero hitmaker as an example, stating that despite its mediocre chart performance, the song became a fan favourite.

Keith, who released his latest album, High, this month told the publication, "I can't even tell you how many years ago it was that I completely detached from what songs work, what songs connect, which ones don't, or how they do it.

"And even more so now, the definition of success is so individual. That's a good thing — that that definition now can have infinite meanings for an artist.

"The success of the song, if it only barely cracked the top 50, and yet you meet somebody at a concert who says it completely saved them and changed their life, you would deem that song an incredible success. Those definitions are changing constantly."

On professional front, Keith Urban is gearing up for his upcoming tour in Las Vegas, USA and Canada.