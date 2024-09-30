Travis Kelce clears his stance over Taylor Swift break-up rumours

Travis Kelce has seemingly turned a blind eye to the recent controversy about Taylor Swift's breakup rumours.



For the unversed, a shocking breakup contract surfaced on social media on September 5, claiming that the couple would split on September 28.

However, on the same day, the NFL athlete took to X and shared a humourous exchange with his teammate Patrick Mahomes regarding the NFL match, hinting that he is unbothered by the ongoing drama.

Kelce expressed his displeasure and wrote, "Really thought the Bearcats were gonna find a way to win that one at the end..."

In response, Mahomes dropped a comic GIF of 'Raider Red' as the team won from Cincinnati Bearcats.

Moreover, the lovebirds debunked their breakup speculations by PDA-filled outings in New York City soon after the viral contract.

Kelce’s PR team also dubbed the viral contract “fabricated” and announced legal action against the predators.

It is important to mention that Kelce and Swift sparked romance speculations in September 2023.