Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt plane fight case takes surprising turn

Angelina Jolie makes major move in legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie dropped her charges against FBI in her legal battle with Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent actress had filed a lawsuit against the investigation agency in April 2022, six years after the FBI closed the investigation without pressing charges against Pitt, on Jolie’s complaint regarding their intense fight on a cross-Atlantic flight in 2016.

During the flight in 2016, Pitt allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her." He also poured "beer and red wine" on her and their six children.

The legal documents claimed that the children were terrified and “many were crying.”

When the investigation was closed without charges against the Fight Club actor, the Maria actress filed for divorce.

Jolie then filed a lawsuit against FBI, claiming the "information withheld by DOJ and the FBI contains evidence of the harm," and denial to produce the information "continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention, and has further harmed the children in the family law system," in the documents.

However, two years later, the Girl, Interrupted actress has now dropped the case. As per Fox News Digital, a judge signed the order on September 26th.

Although they were declared legally single in 2019, the estranged couple has been involved in long-time legal battle over custody, including the division of their French winery, which they jointly purchased in 2008.