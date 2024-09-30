How Patti LuPone once almost killed ‘Agatha All Along’ co-star Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza recalls roommate era with Patti LuPone

Aubrey Plaza, Agatha All Along actress once almost got killed by her Marvel co-star Patti LuPone, back when they lived together.



Plaza reminisced about the time when she and LuPone were roommates and remembered on a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers how they became “quick friends”, as the multi-Tony award winner was the one who motivated Plaza to try theatre.

In the conversation, Plaza recalled how she almost died at the hands of her roommate with a dose of Benadryl.

While they were living together for a few months, Aubrey Plaza fell seriously ill. LuPone, concerned for her health, suggested that Plaza see her personal nurse, named Joe.

Since LuPone was attending a gala that evening — which host Seth Meyers jokingly suggested sounded more like an “alibi” — the nurse arrived around 10:30 p.m. and set up an IV drip to give Plaza nutrients.

When Joe offered her the same sleep aid that LuPone uses Plaza agreed, though the nurse seemed hesitant. As he gave her the shot, Plaza realised it was a strong dose of Benadryl.

“It was like a horse tranquilliser for me. And she walked in when I was just mid tranquilliser and I couldn’t talk.”

Amid the panic, LuPone, still dressed in diamonds, hurried to make Plaza a snack of an English muffin with peanut butter, which she had to shove in her mouth.

Once the effects of the medication wore off and the nurse left, Plaza asked LuPone why the whole bizarre situation had even happened in the first place.

“And she went, ‘It’s happening because you are on the stage now and you need to toughen up. And that is why it’s happening,'” she said, mimicking LuPone's speech. “And I understood everything about Hollywood in that very moment.”