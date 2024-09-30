John Ashton, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ alum dies at 76

John Ashton, Beverly Hills Cop star passes at 76

John Ashton, Beverly Hills Cop star, died, at the age of 76.



According to Page Six, the actor passed away “peacefully” on Thursday, in Ft. Collins, Colo., and as per reports from TMZ, he lost the battle of life to cancer.

“John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication and service,” his rep Alan Somers said to Page Six in a statement.

“His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him,” the statement added.

“John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.”

Ashton left behind his wife Robin Hoye, with whom he had a marriage of 24 years.

He was a proud father to two children, Michelle and Michael Thomas Ashton, as well as three stepchildren. His grandson, Henry, “held a cherished place in his heart.”

Over the course of his 50-year career in Hollywood, he appeared in more than 200 films, becoming widely recognized for his portrayal of Sergeant John Taggart in the 1984 classic Beverly Hills Cop alongside Eddie Murphy.

Recently, he reprised this beloved role in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which debuted on Netflix in July.