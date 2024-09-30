George Clooney, his wife Amal make interesting revelation about son Alexander

George Clooney, his wife Amal talk about their son Alexander

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have recently made interesting revelation about their son, Alexander Clooney.



Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Ocean’s 11 star and his wife Amal explained how their son took a cue from his father for playing pranks on people.

Amal said, “It's really bad because my son has access to Hollywood grade props, like fake cockroaches and mice, and he now has a 3D printer.”

“So, I can't tell you the things I am finding under my documents under my pillow,” quipped the lawyer.

Amal continued, “And when Alexander executes the pranks and George sees it, he just looks at him and he's like, ‘Son, I am so proud of you.’”

The IF actor stated he has “in fact never been prouder”.

“Now he'll call me and he's like, 'There's something important I have to tell you Papa,' and I'll go, 'What?' and then he hangs up on me,” stated George.

To which, Amal added, “He's learning from the best.”

This isn't the first time Amal and George discussed about Alexander and Ella's personalities, and how they had used them not necessarily in their favour.

Earlier in 2020, speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! George told the late-night host, “We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian.”

The actor mentioned, “I mean fluent Italian at three [years old]. But I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language.”

George pointed out, “I'll say, 'Go back in and clean your room,' and they'll be like, 'Eh, papa stronzo,’ which literally means ‘turd’”.

“I'm from Kentucky, English is a second language to me,” he remarked.