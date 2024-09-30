Michael Bublé explains why he incorporated Spider-Man song in new album

Michael Bublé recalls adding Spider-Man song in 'The Best of Bublé'

Michael Bublé has recently explained why he incorporated Spider-Man song in his latest album, The Best of Bublé.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Michael admitted, “I wanted to be Spider-Man. I still think I'm Spider-Man. I am a huge comic book nerd. I always thought it was cool that on stage I became my alter ego — Peter Parker was me in real life and Spider-Man was me on stage.”

The musician revealed it wasn’t easy “convincing” his producers to record the song and include in his latest collection.

Recalling the song he recorded in the early 2000s, Michael mentioned, “The producer hated it. He didn't get it or the cultural relevance of it. He's like, ‘Yeah, man. I thought it was kind of stupid.’”

Michael opened up that the song was featured in the closing credits of 2004's Spider-Man 2 and went on to become one of singer’s first singles.

The musician shared, “The girl who worked for the record company, her job was to guesstimate the number of copies I would sell in my lifetime. She had guessed that I would do from 50 to 150,000 copies.”

“And I asked her recently [why she lowballed it so much], and she said, 'Chicken, your first single was Spider-Man. What was I supposed to think?’” he told the outlet.

However, Michael mentioned that the song was his personal favourite.

“I put 'Spider-Man' on the 'Best Of' record because my kids listened to that song 50 billion times… And there is not an Uber ride or a trip to a shopping mall that someone doesn't walk up to me and say, 'Oh my God, my kids listen to Spider-Man 62 times a day.' It was like, 'Come on, this has to go on there,’” pointed out the musician.

Reflecting on his new album, Michael added, “It was really more important for me to share in a sentimental way the songs that were my favorites and ones that had emotional value.”