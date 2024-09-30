Foo Fighters considering 'hiatus' amid Dave Grohl's love child confession: Report

The band is reportedly taking a break after a 'tough few years'

The Foo Fighters are reportedly planning to take a break from the spotlight in the midst of the band’s frontman Dave Grohl’s bombshell confession.

After Grohl confessed to fathering a daughter outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum, the band is considering a hiatus until the dust settles, per a new report by The Sun.

A source told the outlet that the rock band needs time to "regroup" and focus on their personal lives.

"It’s been a tough few years," the insider added, citing the tragic loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the passing of Grohl’s mother, and the birth of Grohl’s lovechild.

“Dave wants to be home and focus on earning back his family's trust. Being on the road isn’t right for them right now.”

The band recently pulled out of the Soundside Festival in Connecticut just days before their scheduled performance, with Jack White stepping in as a last-minute replacement.