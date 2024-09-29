Two guards stand outside of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP/File

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to assist Pakistani nationals and their families affected by the crisis in Lebanon following Israeli attacks.



After Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, several Pakistani families were trapped due to the suspension of flight operations.

Some stranded families spoke to Geo News to express their plight as they faced difficulties in leaving Lebanon due to the closure of flights and unavailability of land routes.

They said that the land route to exit Lebanon was closed due to safety concerns in Syria.

Beirut's southern suburbs and south and east Lebanon have been subject to intense Israeli bombardment since Monday, with the country's health ministry reporting more than 700 people killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, AFP reported.

"The ministry in Islamabad and the Pakistani embassy in Beirut are continuing their efforts to assist Pakistani nationals impacted by the situation in Lebanon," Foreign Office spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She urged Pakistani nationals affected by the situation to contact the CMU at Islamabad's landline number 051-9207887 or via email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut is available 24/7 at the following contact details: Cell/WhatsApp numbers: 00961-81669488 and 00961-81815104, and email: parepbeirut@mofa.gov.pk.

Earlier today, Pakistan strongly condemned the growing Israeli adventurism in the Middle East and said that its unbridled attacks on civilian populations and disregard of international law have reached alarming levels.

“For the last several days, Israeli forces have engaged in unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of Lebanon, relentlessly targeting civilian population centers, and undermining its stability and security,” the FO spokesperson said

She added: “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of Israeli aggression and the people of Lebanon.”

Yesterday’s reckless act of martyring Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon constitutes a major escalation in an already volatile region.

“Pakistan continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Lebanon. We urge the United Nations Security Council to restrain Israel from its adventurism in the region and violations of international law; and restore peace in the Middle East,” it was further added.