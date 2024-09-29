Victoria Beckham dazzles in black dress while David holds hands with Harper in Paris

Victoria Beckham creates custom dress for daughter Harper.

Victoria Beckham made a striking exit from Paris on Sunday, donning a leggy black dress that showcased her toned legs after a successful week at Fashion Week.



The 50-year-old designer appeared serious as she departed the French capital, having had an incredibly busy schedule.

Accompanying her were her husband, David Beckham and their daughter Harper.

David, dressed in a black leather jacket and dark trousers, held hands with their stylish daughter, who opted for a chic grey jumper and jeans.

As the family left their upscale hotel, they portrayed an effortless sense of style, capping off a memorable week in the City of Lights.

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, were also spotted leaving their hotel after an action-packed weekend in Paris.

The family outing followed a memorable Friday night, where Harper showcased her own fashion flair by leading her famous family to Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show.

The 13-year-old turned heads in a chic pink satin dress, perfectly complementing her dapper father David, who looked sharp in a navy suit as he watched his wife present her Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Joining them were Harper’s brothers, Cruz and Romeo, along with Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie.

Meanwhile, older brother Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz were seen leaving their hotel separately, twinning in matching outfits as they showed their support for Victoria.





