Johnny Depp surprises children's hospital as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp, attending the San Sebastián Film Festival, made a surprise visit to the Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastián, Spain, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The hospital shared photos and expressed gratitude, "From all the staff of the Donostia University Hospital, we would like to express our infinite gratitude to Johnny Depp for his time, his support and his energy, as well as to @sansebastianfes for having facilitated this visit."

Depp spent time with patients in the Pediatrics and Oncology ward, speaking and playing with them while staying in character.

This is not Depp's first hospital visit as Jack Sparrow; he has previously visited children's wards worldwide.

Depp is in Spain for the film festival, where his directed film, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, debuted.

At a press conference, Depp discussed relating to the film's subject, Amedeo Modigliani, "Each has their story. Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there. But, you know, I’m alright... I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours wasn't, didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised, in fact."

Depp's comments seemingly referenced his 2022 defamation trial with Amber Heard.

After the trial, Heard paid Depp $1 million in a settlement.

Depp will open an immersive exhibition, A Bunch of Stuff, in New York City on October 4.