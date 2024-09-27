Lisa Marie Presley's memoir reveals childhood fears of losing Elvis

Lisa Marie Presley's memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, shares her experiences growing up as Elvis Presley's daughter.

In an excerpt from People magazine's cover story, Lisa Marie recalls, "I was always worried about my dad dying. Sometimes I'd see him and he was out of it. Sometimes I would find him passed out. I wrote a poem with the line, 'I hope my daddy doesn’t die.'"

She fondly remembers attending Elvis' concerts, "Going to his shows was my favorite thing in the world. I was so proud of him. He would take me by the hand and bring me out onstage, then get walked to wherever his place was on the stage, and I would be taken from him and brought to wherever I was going to be sitting in the audience. Usually with [Elvis' father] Vernon."

Lisa Marie describes the electrifying atmosphere, "The electricity of those shows. There’s nothing I’ve felt that’s been even close to that feeling, ever. Electrifying is such a generic word, but it really is what it felt like. I loved watching him perform. I had certain songs that I liked — 'Hurt,' and 'How Great Thou Art.' I would ask him to sing those songs for me and he would always say yes."

After struggling with drug abuse as a teenager, Lisa Marie found stability through motherhood, "I fell in love with being a mom. I realised I had been called to care for something else."

Her memoir, completed by daughter Riley Keough from recorded memories, releases on October 8.