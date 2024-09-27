Jenna Bush Hager remembers one childhood memory with sister Barbara

Jenna Bush Hager recalls childhood incident

Jenna Bush Hager thinks “sisterhood” has a prominent effect on our lives, and she conveyed this message along with sharing a silly incident that happened with her sister Barbara Bush, from their childhood.



"I once threw a Steve Madden mule at her head," the 42-year-old Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared with the audience during a Threads-hosted session with author Coco Mellors on Sept. 25.

“Remember how heavy they were?”, Bush Hager added while discussing Mellors siblings-centric novel, Blue Sisters, which is her September selection for her Read with Jenna book club.

“It started to bleed. I was like, ‘If you tell Mom and Dad that I did this, I will tell them,’ whatever the bad thing that she [did], which was way worse,” she reminisced.

Jenna and Barbara are daughters of former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush.

“I feel so bad about it, but it's so interesting because I do think our sisterhoods, our sibling hoods, do affect the relationships we choose later,” Bush Hager continued.

“If you have a partner, a sister that makes you feel brave and empowered, then you're going to hopefully find that in a partner later in life."