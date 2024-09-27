Lady Gaga looks forwards to have children with fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has recently expressed her excitement for creating a family with fiancé Michael Polansky in the future.
In a clip posted to TikTok, Gaga spoke with Buzzfeed Canada and revealed what she hoped for herself in next 15 years.
“You know, I’m so happy to be in love and I’m so excited to have a family,” said the 38-year-old.
Gaga stated, “So that’s definitely number one.”
Gaga and Polansky were first linked in 2020 when they were spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.
Later, they made their relationship Instagram official at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. Gaga then engaged to Polansky at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July 2024.
Earlier in an interview with InStyle in March 2020, Gaga revealed her desire to have children.
"I will say I am very excited to have kids," remarked the singer.
A Star is Born star mentioned, “I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive.”
Meanwhile, Gaga added, “It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!’”
