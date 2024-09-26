Oprah Winfrey arrives in UK, ignoring Harry's concerns over Meghan's safety

Oprah Winfrey has arrived in the UK, despite Prince Harry's concerns about safety for his wife, Meghan Markle.



During a July interview with ITV, the Duke of Sussex expressed his strong belief that he would "never" bring Meghan back to the UK due to fears for her security.

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020, Meghan has not returned to Britain, with her last visit being for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.

Currently, Prince Harry is in the process of fighting for the reinstatement of his automatic police protection, a crucial step that could allow him to bring his family to the UK in the future.

Despite Harry's concerns for Meghan's safety, their close friend Oprah Winfrey has been soaking up the sights of London with an air of carefree joy.

The 70-year-old media mogul appeared relaxed and radiant as she posed for photos on Bond Street this week, clearly enjoying her time in the city.

She was accompanied by fellow television host Gayle King who also made the trip across the pond.

Both women were among the star-studded guests at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018, further solidifying their close ties with the royal couple.