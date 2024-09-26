Angelina Jolie urges world leaders to ‘scale up’ humanitarian aid for Sudanese refugees

Angelina Jolie shares photo with Sudan refugees on social media

Angelina Jolie has recently reflected on her experience of meeting Sudanese refugees in Chad.



Taking to Instagram on September 25, the Maleficent actress shared a glimpse of her visit to Adré, Chad, where she met with refugees who fled the ongoing war and violence in Sudan.

In the caption, Angelina urged the international community to “scale up the humanitarian response” as the United Nations held its 2024 General Assembly in New York.

The Tomb Raider actress requested world leaders not to turn a blind to the problems of these refugees in an emotional post.

“The people I’ve listened to have endured unspeakable violence and have lost everything,” stated the actress.

Angelina mentioned, “It is incredible to see what they have been able to achieve and the lives they have managed to save, and all the time world leaders have stood silent or turned the other way.”

In her post, the Mr & Mrs Smith actress also drew attention to the astounding statistics: “over two million people have fled Sudan to neighbouring countries, while more than 25.6 million are facing acute hunger”.



“Every hour matters as lives are at stake,” she wrote.

Praising volunteer groups in Sudan, Angelina pointed out, “The efforts of such groups have been incredible — they have done so much and with so little.”

“They cannot respond to the vast scale of this crisis without proper international support and funding,” maintained the actress.

Angelina added, “I urge governments to help ensure that these volunteers receive the funding, protection, and international solidarity that they need.”